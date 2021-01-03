Dobbins rushed the ball 13 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17 against the Bengals.

Dobbins had a relatively quite first half, logging eight rushes for 45 yards. However, he had a big role in closing out the Ravens' victory, racking up touchdowns of 72 and four yards. After failing to command double-digit rushing attempts in the team's first six games, Dobbins has exploded in his final nine contests by racking up 651 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He'll enter the Ravens' playoff matchup as the team's lead back.