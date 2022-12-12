Dobbins recorded 15 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers.
Dobbins was activated off injured reserve prior to Sunday's game and was active for the first time since Week 6. He split carries with Gus Edwards fairly evenly, though Dobbins ultimately led the way with two greater rushing attempts. Dobbins was also the far more efficient back, ripping off a long gain of 44 yards while also finding the end zone on a four-yard rush late in the first quarter. Dobbins isn't likely to completely take over the backfield in Baltimore due to the shaky strength of his knee, though the fact that he was trusted with 15 carries is a positive sign for his workload moving forward.