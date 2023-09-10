Dobbins was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with an ankle injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Per Hensley, Dobbins wasn't able to put any pressure on the affected leg as he headed into the Ravens' locker room. In his absence, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are next up for the team's carries.
More News
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Torn Achilles' feared•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: No limitations for Week 1•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Set to miss preseason finale•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Not slated to play Monday•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Progresses to team drills Friday•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looks good in return to practice•