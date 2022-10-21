Dobbins is expected to undergo an arthroscopic knee procedure next week that could sideline the running back four-to-six weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dobbins has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, but it looks like his absence will extend beyond Week 7. As long as he's unavailable, look for Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see added backfield touches, with Mike Davis in reserve and Gus Edwards (knee) a candidate to factor in once he is activated from the PUP list.