Dobbins (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dobbins fully practiced for a second straight week and is expected to play in his first regular season game since his rookie campaign, when he totaled 152 touches for 925 yards and nine touchdowns. The 2020 second-round pick suffered a major knee injury during Baltimore's 2021 preseason finale, and the Ravens have remained cautious with the running back despite encouraging advancements in his rehab. Dobbins may be limited during his first game, but his potential return would still be a significant boost to the Ravens' run game, which has struggled through the first two games of the season. Fantasy managers should still wait for confirmation on Dobbins' status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff before locking him into lineups.