Dobbins rushed the ball 13 times for 125 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns. He added one reception for three yards.

Dobbins led Baltimore in carries for the second consecutive week, and he nearly doubled Gus Edwards' seven rushing attempts. Dobbins was also extremely efficient with his opportunity, ripping off gains of 37, 25 and 16 yards to account for the majority of his production. In two games since returning from injured reserve, Dobbins has racked up 245 rushing yards on 28 carries.