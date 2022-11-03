Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Dobbins' recent left knee scope was a "smashing success," but the running back is still about 3-to-4 weeks away from a return from injured reserve, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Harbaugh acknowledged that there was more scar tissue in Dobbins' knee than expected, so even with the benefit of a bye Week 10, the 23-year-old may need to spend more than the requisite four games on IR. Dobbins is first eligible to return to action Week 13 against the Jaguars, though his availability for that contest will be contingent on his knee responding well to practice, whenever he's deemed ready to resume on-field work. For the time being, Gus Edwards (hamstring) -- who won't practice Thursday -- will continue to headline the Baltimore backfield, with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill serving as Edwards' top complements.