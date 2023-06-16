Dobbins (undisclosed) declined to comment on reports he missed June minicamp due to a soft tissue injury and suggested Thursday that he's frustrated with his contract situation, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports. "The business side is very hard. It's very different," Dobbins told WJZ-TV on Thursday. "You saw with Lamar [Jackson]. It's never just roses and daisies."

Coach John Harbaugh cited an unspecified soft tissue injury earlier in the week to explain Dobbins' absence from practice, while the running back seems to be saying his contract was a factor. They both said he'll be back on the field for training camp, with Dobbins making it clear he hopes to sign an extension in the interim as he enters the final season of his rookie contract. The 24-year-old has averaged 5.9 yards on 226 carries since the Ravens selected him 55th overall in the 2020 Draft, but he's missed more games (27) than he's played (23) and has caught only 25 passes. Dobbins should be at least somewhat more active as a pass catcher under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who told reporters Thursday that he's excited to see Dobbins on the field and knows the Ravens "certainly are better with him" out there. Dobbins was with the team during minicamp despite not practicing and said he'd ideally like to spend the rest of his career with the Ravens, but things could become more tenuous if he still doesn't have a new contract later this summer.