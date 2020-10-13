Dobbins carried once for 34 yards and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards Sunday in the Ravens' 27-3 win over the Bengals.

Even with the Ravens controlling the game from start to finish, coach John Harbaugh elected not to find more work for the rookie, whose 18 snaps were fewer than fellow running backs Gus Edwards (25) and Mark Ingram (19). Dobbins was efficient with his opportunities and is now averaging 7.9 yards per carry and 7.3 yards per target on the season, but he shouldn't be counted on to see his role dramatically increase in the near future. So long as Ingram, Edwards and Dobbins are all healthy, the Ravens seem content to roll out a three-man backfield committee, which caps the fantasy upside of all parties.