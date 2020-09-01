Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he expects Dobbins to have a significant role on offense, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Harbaugh generally lets his coordinators and position coaches make decisions on playing time, but there's no doubt he has a pretty good idea how things will break down. While Mark Ingram is expected to remain the starter, it's certainly possible Dobbins gets more work than Gus Edwards did last season. Everything coming out of training camp on the second-round pick has been positive, including reports on his work as a pass catcher. It's hard to say if Dobbins will get five carries or 15 in the season opener against Cleveland, but it does seem pretty clear he'll be involved in the offense.