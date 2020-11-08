Dobbins carried the ball 12 times for 30 yards and caught both his targets for five yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Colts.
The Ravens' ground attack as a whole averaged only 2.9 yards a carry on the afternoon, but unlike Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards, Dobbins wasn't able to boost his production with a touchdown. The rookie's workload in Week 10 will largely depend on whether Mark Ingram (ankle) is ready to rejoin the lineup.
