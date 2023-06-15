Dobbins was held out of June minicamp with a soft tissue injury, Kevin Eck of the Ravens' official website reports.

Coach John Harbaugh suggested the injury occurred earlier this offseason, saying he'd thought Dobbins would be ready for June minicamp and still expects him to be fine for the start of training camp in late July, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The 24-year-old has another breakout opportunity ahead in the final season of his rookie contract, after an ACL tear cost him all of 2021 and led to mid-season arthroscopic surgery in 2022. Dobbins looked like his old self once he recovered from the procedure en route to 505 total yards in five games (including playoffs) while averaging 6.6 YPC. He's locked in as the lead runner in Baltimore and should see more targets under new offensive coordinator Todd Downing, though Gus Edwards is still around to poach some carries while Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell are candidates to handle passing situations.