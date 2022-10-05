Dobbins missed Wednesday's practice with a chest injury.
Dobbins was slow to get up at one point in a 23-20 loss to the Bills this past Sunday, but he ended up playing down the stretch after Justice Hill left with a hamstring injury. Dobbins scored a pair of TDs early in the game but ultimately finished with modest yardage totals (13 carries for 41 yards and four catches for 22). Dobbins is more likely than Hill to play Sunday night against the Bengals, but the Ravens will need some kind of contribution from Mike Davis or Kenyan Drake, and they might even need a replacement for Dobbins if his chest injury doesn't improve throughout the week.