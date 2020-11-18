Dobbins had five carries for 13 yards against the Patriots and added a one-yard reception.
Mark Ingram's return muddled the backfield rotation Sunday and Dobbins production was impacted as a result. He played fewer than 50 percent of the snaps for the first time since Week 6 and his carries dropped to the single digits for the first time since then as well. Dobbins has just one game with over 50 yards and has not scored a touchdown since the season opener. With Ingram back, Dobbins may be ticketed for frustrating workloads down the stretch.
