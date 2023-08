Dobbins (undisclosed) is on track to be activated from the active/PUP list Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

When the move is made official the running back will be eligible to return to practice ahead of the Ravens' next preseason contest, next Monday against the Commanders. Once he's fully up to speed, Dobbins is in line to head a running back corps that also includes Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon and Keaton Mitchell.