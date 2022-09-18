Dobbins (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Dobbins was able participate fully in practices this past week, but the Ravens are electing to ease the running back into the mix given that he's bouncing back from a major knee injury that he suffered during the team's 2021 preseason finale. In his continued absence, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill are in line to handle Week 2 backfield duties, an arrangement that led to Drake logging 11 carries in Baltimore's season-opening win over the Jets, while Davis and Hill each recorded two rushing attempts. Drake thus figures to continue see his share of touches Sunday against Miami, making him a Week 2 fantasy lineup option for those in deeper formats or in need of short-term RB help.
