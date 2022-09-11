Dobbins (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Though Dobbins, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear before the start of the 2021 campaign, was able to practice in a limited fashion this past week, the Ravens will play it safe here, with the running back's next chance to suit up arriving next weekend against the Dolphins. As a result, Mike Davis, Kenyan Drake -- who the team signed Aug. 31 -- and Justice Hill are available to handle the team's backfield duties versus the Jets, with some form of time-share likely in play. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, look for Davis to start, though the Ravens figure to employ a backfield rotation in Week 1 that also includes Drake and Hill, a context that makes Davis and Drake options for those scrambling for Week 1 RB help.
