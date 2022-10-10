Dobbins (chest) rushed eight times for 44 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 19-17 win over Cincinnati.

Dobbins saw his usage inexplicably halved coming off of his strongest game of the season last week. The 2020 second-round pick missed Wednesday's practice with a chest injury before being fully cleared later in the week, and there were no post-game reports of any aggravation to either his chest or surgically-repaired knee. While this could be written off as a strategic decision, it doesn't explain why recent free-agent addition Kenyan Drake seemed to take over as the primary back in the fourth quarter and the entire final game-winning drive. Dobbins' fantasy managers are hoping for more than eight touches against the Giants next Sunday.