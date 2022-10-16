Dobbins' knee tightened up during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Giants, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
As a result, Kenyan Drake led the Ravens' rushing attack in the second half of the game en route to logging 10 carries for 119 yards and a TD. Dobbins, who finished the contest with seven carries for 15 yards, missed all of last season due to a knee injury, so his status will be worth closely monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Browns. Meanwhile, Justice Hill missed this Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and Gus Edwards (knee) is progressing but still on the PUP list.