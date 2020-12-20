Dobbins carried the ball 14 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Jaguars. He added one reception for 17 yards.

Dobbins paced the Ravens' backfield, though Gus Edwards still commanded nine carries to eat into his workload. His longest rush came on the fifth play from scrimmage, when he racked up 11 yards along the left side of the offensive line. Dobbins continued to rush well throughout the first half, ripping off runs of seven, eight and nine yards on two separate drives before plunging into the end zone from two yards away. He has now hit pay dirt in four consecutive games and will head into a Week 16 matchup against the Giants with a seemingly secure workload.