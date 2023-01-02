Dobbins rushed 17 times for 93 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 16-13 loss to Pittsburgh.

This Steelers-Ravens rivalry game lived up to the billing, producing a physical low-scoring bout. Dobbins did his part by churning out big chunks on the ground despite facing six-man defensive fronts at times. Head coach John Harbaugh stuck with the hot hand after fellow back Gus Edwards (three carries for two yards) struggled early in the contest. It will be important to monitor the result of the Bengals' game on Monday, as the Ravens will still have a chance to play for the division crown next week if they lose to the Bills. If Baltimore enters Week 18 with nothing meaningful to play for, it wouldn't be surprising to see the oft-injured Dobbins' playing time limited in preparation for postseason play.