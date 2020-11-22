Dobbins rushed the ball 15 times for 70 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against the Titans. He added two receptions for 15 yards.

Dobbins matched his career-high mark in carries, leading the Ravens backfield in workload even with Mark Ingram healthy. He took advantage of his opportunity, consistently picking up chunks of yardage to average 4.7 yards per carry. Dobbins was also trusted near the goal-line, punching in a touchdown from two yards away late in the second quarter. It was his first time finding the end zone since Week 1, and also his second-highest yardage total on the ground in his career. Even if workload remains in his favor, Dobbins will face a tough matchup in Week 12 against the Steelers.