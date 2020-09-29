Dobbins rushed once for six yards and caught all four of his targets for 38 yards in Monday night's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Dobbins saw next to no involvement on the ground as Baltimore trailed for most of the game, resulting in all three of the team's tailbacks finishing with under 40 rushing yards. To his credit, though, Dobbins made an impact through the air, actually leading the Ravens in receptions and receiving yards. Although his modest totals won't wow anyone, the rookie at least salvaged some production in an awful offensive outing. Furthermore, Week 4's matchup against Washington figures to favor a Baltimore rebound, which could offer more opportunities to the team's backfield.