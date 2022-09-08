Dobbins (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Per Kevin Eck of the Ravens' official site, head coach John Harbaugh noted Wednesday that Dobbins -- who suffered a season-ending ACL tear before the start of the 2021 campaign -- is "ascending quickly." With that in mind, clarity on Dobbins' Week 1 status could arrive once Friday's injury report is posted. If Dobbins is out or limited Sunday against the Jets, Mike Davis, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill would be next up for touches in Baltimore's backfield.
