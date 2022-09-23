Dobbins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing fully this week.

While the running back is trending in the right direction after practicing fully for the second straight week, coach John Harbaugh fell short of confirming that Dobbins will be in uniform Sunday, per Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site. "(He's) working hard, I'm happy how he's working," Harbaugh said of Dobbins, who is working his way back from a major knee injury that he suffered during Baltimore's 2021 preseason finale. "We have certain parameters that we're looking at and things like that, and it's not going to be too long." Fortunately for those considering Dobbins in Week 3 fantasy lineups, the Ravens kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If the 2020 second-rounder ends up behind held out again, however, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill would once again be in line to handle the team's backfield duties.