Dobbins (knee) remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

It's hard to know if the Ravens truly are unsure about his availability or are hoping to benefit from gamesmanship. Either way, a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is good news for fantasy managers, leaving no shortage of alternatives if Dobbins lands on the inactive list. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seemed to hint at that outcome earlier in the week, while coach John Harbaugh was more optimistic, describing Dobbins as "ascending quickly" after Friday's practice. It isn't only Dobbins' status for Sunday that's a question mark; there's also uncertainty about how snaps and touches will be divided if he doesn't play. Mike Davis was first through the RB rotation throughout the preseason, followed by Justice Hill, but recent signing Kenyan Drake also could have a role.