Dobbins is listed as the No. 4 running back on Baltimore's depth chart.

Fellow 2020 draft pick Patrick Queen is listed as a starter at inside linebacker, so it can't be said that the Ravens are universally deferring to veterans on their initial depth chart. However, reports from training camp suggested Dobbins was both busy and impressive on the practice field, and coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expects the rookie to have a significant role on offense. In all likelihood, Dobbins is still in line to take some carries Week 1 against the Browns, presumably mixing in behind starter Mark Ingram. Just to be safe, fantasy managers should check back Sunday morning after inactive lists are released, as there's a decent chance Baltimore will have one of its four running backs among the healthy scratches. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are the other options, but it is possible Dobbins could be the scratch if the offensive gameplan revolves around Ingram while the other two guys are scheduled for significant work on special teams. Either way, Ingram is the smarter fantasy choice for Week 1.