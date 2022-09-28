Dobbins is listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a chest injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Better that than a knee injury, after Dobbins finished his rehab from an ACL tear this summer and made his season debut in the Week 3 win over New England. The Patriots held him to 23 yards on seven carries and 17 yards on two catches (43 percent snap share), while Justice Hill took six carries for 60 yards on 48 percent of snaps. Assuming the chest injury isn't serious, Dobbins should get at least a couple more touches than last week when the Ravens host the Bills on Sunday.