Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated him to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

"I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big impact on his effectiveness," Roman said of Dobbins, who last suited up in Week 6. "We're excited about having him back." It remains to be seen if Dobbins is officially activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, but if he is, the 2020 second-rounder could well be eased back into the mix in Week 14, with Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill also in the Ravens' backfield corps.