Dobbins (knee) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins and is pushing to play, but the Ravens appear unlikely to have him active Week 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Heading into Sunday's contest, Dobbins looks like he's trending toward not playing, though he could still have an opportunity to convince Baltimore's coaching staff during pregame warmups that he's ready to make his 2022 debut. In any case, an official word on Dobbins' status will be revealed 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Even in the event that the 2020 second-round pick is given a chance to play Sunday, he would likely be on a restricted snap count. Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill are available to handle backfield snaps if Dobbins can't go.