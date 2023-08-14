In his return to practice Monday, Dobbins participated in individual drills, while also circling out of the teams' backfield to catch several passes, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

On the heels of missing 14 training camp practices and this past Saturday's preseason opener against the Eagles, the running back was activated off the PUP list Monday after passing his condition test, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Following Monday's light practice, coach John Harbaugh noted "we'll probably ramp him up a little bit this week and work him in there and try to be smart in how we do it, but he'll be fine. He's 100% healthy. He looks good, [and] he's been training hard, so he's ready to go." While it remains to be seen if Dobbins logs any preseason action, now that he's back on the field, the 2020 second-rounder will look to cement his status as the top option in a Baltimore backfield that also includes Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon and Keaton Mitchell.