Dobbins had two carries for 48 yards Sunday against the Texans. He added one 13-yard reception on one target.

Dobbins' usage was surprisingly low Sunday after his impressive two-touchdown debut in Week 1. He played 20 snaps, which the same amount as Gus Edwards, but Edwards had 10 carries for a team-high 73 yards. The Ravens have deployed a fairly even backfield rotation thus far with Mark Ingram leading the way with 48 percent of the snap share while Dobbins has played 43 percent of the snaps and Edwards checking in at 35 percent. Dobbins did not see his first carry until midway through the third quarter. The rookie has plenty of talent, but consistent volume could be hard to come by with the Ravens using such a deep running back rotation, not to mention Lamar Jackson's contributions to the run game as well.