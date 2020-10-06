Dobbins had five carries for 16 yards and one catch for two yards Sunday against the Football Team.

The rookie was more involved than he had been in recent weeks, seeing more than two carries for the first time since the season opener. Still, it was just five carries for Dobbins on 21 snaps while Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards all saw at least seven attempts. Edwards' rushes seem to be coming at Dobbins' expense as he has out-carried Dobbins in three straight weeks. It's no longer just that Baltimore's deep running back rotation puts a cap on Dobbins' carry ceiling, it's also that Dobbins may be at the bottom of the pecking order for carries right now. The Ravens host the Bengals in Week 5.