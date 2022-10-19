Dobbins (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Dobbins' knee tightened up during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Giants, so the running back's status will be worth tracking ahead of this weekend's game against the Browns. A return to practice on Dobbins' part Thursday would presumably put him on track to suit up this weekend, but if he's out or limited against Cleveland, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill would be candidates to see added touches in Week 7, while Gus Edwards could potentially join the mix if he's activated from the PUP list in the coming days.