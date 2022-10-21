Dobbins (knee) is not practicing Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Dobbins hasn't practiced in any capacity since his surgically repaired left knee tightened up versus the Giants in Week 6, and at this point it would be surprising if he's active for a significant role versus the Browns on Sunday. Friday's official practice report will provide Dobbins with an official game designation, but if he can't go the Ravens will lean on Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and perhaps Gus Edwards (knee, currently on the PUP list) to handle increased backfield roles against Cleveland.