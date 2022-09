Dobbins (knee) rushed seven times for 23 yards and secured both targets for 17 yards in the Ravens' 37-26 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Dobbins made his long-awaited return from his August 2021 knee injury and actually paced the Ravens' running backs in carries. Game script eventually tilted more towards the passing attacks late and Lamar Jackson also paced all Baltimore players with 11 carries, but Dobbins is likely to get a bump in opportunity in a Week 4 home showdown against the Bills.