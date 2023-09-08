Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Dobbins has no snap count limitations for Sunday's game against the Texans, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Dobbins spent a large chunk of training camp "holding in" due to his desire for a new contract. He never received one and got a late start to practice. Now more than a full year removed from ACL surgery and healthy off of last year's scope, Dobbins looks positioned for a particularly big workload against Houston with the Ravens installed as heavy home favorites. This is a great matchup for the 24-year-old back.