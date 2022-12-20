Dobbins (rest/knee) didn't practice Tuesday.
The decision to list him as 'rest/knee' suggests this is just about maintenance for Dobbins, who has stepped back in as the team's lead runner with back-to-back 100-yard games off of injured reserve. His workloads have been modest, however, with Dobbins doing his damage on 28 carries total while playing less than half the snaps in both games. It remains to be seen if his workload will grow as the Ravens fight for playoff position the next few weeks. Either way, he should be fine for Saturday's matchup with Atlanta.
More News
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Extremely efficient against Browns•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Excellent showing in return•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Activated off IR•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Not ready to play this week•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Unlikely to be activated Week 13•