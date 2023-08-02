Coach John Harbaugh spoke with Dobbins (undisclosed/PUP) Tuesday night, but at this point there's no timetable for the running back's return to practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.comrelays that in terms of Dobbins' continued absence, Harbaugh acknowledged that "there comes a point in time when it does become a concern. He wants to be out there and he needs to be out there." In addition to dealing with an unspecified injury, Dobbins has expressed frustration with his contract situation, not an uncommon theme these days among some of his fellow NFL running backs. As long as the 2020 second-rounder remains unavailable, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon are on hand to absorb Baltimore's backfield duties.