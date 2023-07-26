Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that they'd have to ask Dobbins (undisclosed) if they want to know about his status, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens recently placed Dobbins on the active/PUP list -- which is only allowed with players that are injured or ill -- but there's also been speculation that the running back's continued absence is related to frustration with contract negotiations. Dobbins even hinted at it in June when he missed minicamp, one day after Harbaugh had attributed the absence to a soft tissue injury. Some combination of both is possible, of course, i.e., he could have a minor injury that he'd normally practice through but doesn't want to take the risk without a new contract. Whatever the case, Dobbins finished 2022 strong and enters the final year of his rookie contract essentially unchallenged as Baltimore's lead back. The options behind him are Gus Edwards, Melvin Gordon, Justice Hill and two undrafted rookies (Keaton Mitchell, Owen Wright).