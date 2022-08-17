Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that it's too early to know if Dobbins (knee) will play Week 1, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It's what we expect any coach to say, though that doesn't mean it isn't accurate. Harbaugh said Dobbins is making good progress, albeit with significant hurdles remaining, including a return to contact work in practice. A preseason appearance seems highly unlikely for the 23-year-old RB, working his way back from an ACL tear suffered last August (during a preseason game).