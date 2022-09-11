ESPN's Dianna Russini relays that Dobbins (knee) is not in line to be active for Sunday's season opener against the Jets.
The report indicates that the running back wants to give it a go, but it looks like the team will play it safe in Week 1, setting the stage for Mike Davis, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to handle Baltimore's backfield duties versus the Jets.
More News
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Appears likely to sit Week 1•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Listed as questionable•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Limited again Thursday•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Status for Week 1 remains unknown•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Still uncertain for season opener•