Dobbins isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report as the Ravens prepare for a home game against Atlanta on Sunday.

The Ravens listed Dobbins as 'rest/knee' Tuesday before returning him to full practice participation Wednesday. He's topped 100 rushing yards in both of his games since returning from injured reserve, but with only 28 carries total and while playing less than half of Baltimore's offensive snaps in both games. It is possible Dobbins gets more work down the stretch, and Sunday's matchup with the Falcons should help out.