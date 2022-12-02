Dobbins (knee) won't be activated from IR in advance of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

That said, coach John Harbaugh indicated that Dobbins could play as soon as Week 14 against the Steelers. In the meantime, Gus Edwards is slated to lead the Ravens' backfield this weekend, with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in line to continue to work in complementary roles.