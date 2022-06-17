Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins (knee) and fellow running back Gus Edwards (knee) have "a chance" to be ready for the start of training camp, though the coach is "more hopeful" for the beginning of the regular season, Sarah Ellison of the Ravens' official site reports.

Also mentioned in the same group by Harbaugh was LT Ronnie Stanley, who missed most of the past two seasons after breaking his ankle. Dobbins suffered an even more serious injury, with his ACL tear in August accompanied by LCL damage. Harbaugh said all three players are on schedule in their respective rehab processes, but that could put Dobbins behind the others nonetheless, as Edwards suffered his ACL tear just two weeks later with no reported damage to other ligaments.