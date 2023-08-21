Dobbins isn't in line to play in Monday's preseason contest against the Commanders, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Dobbins returned to team drills during this past Friday's practice, but it appears as though the Ravens plan to play it safe with their top back versus Washington. In that event, Dobbins' final opportunity to see preseason snaps will arrive Saturday against the Buccaneers.
