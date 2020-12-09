Dobbins collected 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries during Tuesday's 34-17 win against Dallas.
Baltimore dominated the Cowboys' porous rush defense, with Gus Edwards (101), Lamar Jackson (94) and Dobbins helping the Ravens become the second team since the start of last season to have three different players hit 70-plus rushing yards in a game, per NFL Research. The return of Mark Ingram from the reserve/COVID-19 list did not have a notably detrimental impact on Dobbins' workload, with the veteran garnering just six carries against the Cowboys. Dobbins has fielded double-digit carries in four of his past games, as the Ravens head into a Week 14 matchup against a Cleveland defense that held Derrick Henry to 60 yards and zero TDs over the back's 15 carries Sunday.
More News
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Backfield back at full strength•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Activated from reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Week 13 status to be determined•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Not available Wednesday•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Chance to play Wednesday•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Tests positive for COVID-19•