The Ravens officially placed Dobbins (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

This move is merely procedural after Dobbins tore his Achilles during the Ravens' Week 1 win against the Texans, thereby ending his campaign. Baltimore will move forward with some combination of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill out of the backfield, while Melvin Gordon is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.