Dobbins (knee) remains questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but the Ravens plan to exercise caution and hold him out from playing this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dobbins participated fully in practices this week and has experienced no apparent setbacks with the surgery he underwent last September on his left knee, which addressed ACL, LCL and meniscus damage in addition to damage to his hamstring. Still, the Ravens likely want to see Dobbins get in some more on-field reps before clearing him to make his season debut, which is now expected to come Week 3 at New England. The Ravens will likely officially rule Dobbins out for Sunday's contest with the release of their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, clearing the way for Kenyan Drake to lead a backfield rotation that includes Justice Hill and Mike Davis.