Dobbins rushed 13 times for 41 yards and a touchdown and secured all four targets for 22 yards and another score in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Playing in his second game of the season following a year-plus absence due to a gruesome August 2021 knee injury, Dobbins saw his touch count bump up after a quiet season debut in Week 3. The third-year back paced the ground attack in carries and made his first two trips to the end zone since the 2020 season, scoring on a one-yard shovel pass and a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Dobbins unsurprisingly found running room mostly at a premium against a tough Bills defense -- outside of his game-long 16-yard run, he gained 25 yards on his other 12 carries -- but his ability to handle a heavier workload and his solid amount of involvement in the passing game were both very encouraging for fantasy managers. Dobbins' next opportunity to continue rounding into form comes in a Week 5 Sunday night divisional battle against the Bengals.